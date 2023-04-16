Maya spots star cricketer’s doppelganger

A-list actor Maya Ali recently spotted the doppelganger of the Pakistan cricket team’s pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor shared a short snippet of a young man who happens to be a lookalike of the Pakistani pacer. Sharing a clip from her recent outing at a restaurant, Ali wrote, “Look whose doppelganger I found??” along with an answer box for her followers to make their guesses. The clip was reposted by several entertainment pages on social media and thousands of fans were able to make correct guesses. However, there was a section of netizens who bluntly refused to see a similarity between Afridi and the person in the video. “Hahaha ye tu waqyi Shaheen Afridi lag raha hai (He is actually looking like Shaheen),” a social user wrote, while another contradicted noting, “1% b nai lg raha (Not even 1% similar).” Reacting to the video, an Instagrammer commented, “BTW jokes apart i love their couple and this boy is hardworking, May Almighty grant him abundant rizk Ameen.” Meanwhile, on the career front, Shaheen Shah Afridi is part of the bowling attack of Green Shirts in the ongoing, five-match Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. The national cricket team thrashed Kiwis with an 88-run victory in the first T20I match on Friday, at the Gaddafi Stadium.