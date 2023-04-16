Sajal’s latest post goes viral

Actress Sajal Aly’s latest post on the social media application Instagram is going viral. Sajal Aly, sister of actress Saboor Aly, shared visuals of her personal life, family moments and professional endeavours. The post also included a picture of her pet cat. The latest Instagram post of the actress got more than 260,000 likes and heartwarming comments.

The ‘Khel Khel Mein’ star has 9.6 million Instagram followers. She shares images and videos to update her admirers about her personal and professional happenings.

Sajal Aly has once again won over the audience with her performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi.’ The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively.

The Nadeem Baig directorial also features an ensemble supporting cast to the lead trio, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza

Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV

veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

She won praise for her performance in ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah,’ ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki,’ ‘Sannata,’ ‘Qudrat,’ ‘Chup Raho’ and ‘Noorul Ain’ also.