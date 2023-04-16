We miss our Indian friends, people and food: Wasim Akram and Shaniera

Beloved former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is ready to make his acting debut in the upcoming heist film, Money Back Guarantee, directed by Faisal Qureshi.

The evergreen heartthrob, Fawad Khan will also star in the project. Wasim’s wife, Shaniera, will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview with India based outlet, Wasim was asked about his thoughts on Javed Akhtar’s recent controversial comments about Pakistan. However, Wasim opted not to comment on the political matter, stating that he was there to promote his film and would find positive things to say about any country he visited. “I would not like to comment on political subjects as I am here to promote my film. If I was invited to another country, I would find positive things to say about it,” said the ex-cricketing star. Akram expressed his longing for India, despite the sanctions imposed on Pakistani artists working in India. The Indian government’s boycott prevents them from working in the country. Wasim mentioned missing the friends, people, and food of India, especially dosa. “We would love to come to India,” stated Wasim. “I used to be there for seven-eight months of a year. I miss my friends, people and food, most importantly dosa. We don’t have it in Pakistan. Inshallah (God willing), very soon we would come there. See all the places I have been missing for the last years and the hustle-bustle of Bombay,”

Shaniera also expressed her love for India, reminiscing about their four years in the country after their marriage. She mentioned missing the way people in India adore her husband, referring to him as “Wasim Bhai,” a term of endearment, despite him not playing for the Indian cricket team. She also expressed her desire to take her children back to Amritsar, where their grandfather was born, stating that it was important to her.

“I miss India,” she stated. “We stayed in India for four years after our marriage, probably more time than we spend in Australia. I miss the way people love him in India. He didn’t play for India but they call him Wasim Bhai. I love that. I would love to bring our children back to where their grandfather was born, Amritsar. It’s really important to me.”

During a gathering in Lahore earlier this year, Akhtar reminded the audience that Indians couldn’t forget that Pakistanis carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While this statement received applause in India, it was criticised by several Pakistani celebrities. Javed Akhtar was given a hero’s welcome upon his return to India, despite the political tensions between the two countries.

While responding to an audience stating that he should go back to India with positive feedback about Pakistanis, Akhtar stated in response, “The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.”