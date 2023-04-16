Sajid Sadpara summits Mt Annapurna without supplemental oxygen

Pakistan’s young mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has added another feather to his cap as he summitted world’s 10th highest mountain Annapurna without supplemental oxygen.

According to Pakistan standard time, Sajid reached the top of Mt Annapurna at 11am on Saturday. The mountain is located in the range of Nepal where world’s highest Mount Everest is also standing. Mt Annapurna is 8,091m above from the ground level.

Taking to Twitter, Sajid also confirmed his summit.

Sajid, the son of great mountaineer late Mohammad Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all 14 highest peaks in the world without supplemental oxygen.

So far without supplemental oxygen, he has climbed K2, Manaslu, Gasherbrum I and II.

In coming days, Sajid is aiming to summit Mount Makalu, Mount Kangchenjunga, and Mount Dhaulagiri.

Sajid’s father Ali lost his life during his summit of K2 in the winter in 2021. He and his team went missing on their way back from the top.

It must be noted here that another two Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiyani are also currently on Annapurna’s camp three. They aim to complete the summit on April 17.