Court adjourns Sh Rashid’s case in Zardari conspiracy case

District and Sessions Judge Abbas Shah on Saturday adjourned Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid’s case filed against him for accusing former president Asif Zardari of conspiring to kill Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The hearing of the case was presided over by Judicial Magistrate in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Saturday.

During the hearing, Sheikh Rashid’s lawyers submitted the copies of applications, filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to nullify the case against him, to the court. As a result, the hearing of the case was adjourned until June 3, as the matter was already being heard in the IHC.

On February 27, Sheikh Rashid had accused Asif Zardari of conspiring to kill Imran Khan. Following these allegations, cases were registered against him in Islamabad, Murree, Karachi, and Quetta.

On February 1, Sheikh Rashid was arrested from Rawalpindi, but was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, talking to media Sheikh Rashid said Asif Ali Zardari wanted Shehbaz Sharif to be disqualified. He said Pakistan was fighting constitutional and legal battle and hopefully the judiciary would emerge victorious.

Sheikh Rashid said that Asif Ali Zardari claimed Imran Khan was not a popular leader. He said Pakistan was fighting a war of constitution and law and judiciary will win this war because nation was standing by the judiciary. The judiciary had upheld the constitution with foresight, he added.

He said the sword of NAB law was hanging on the rulers. “We are not going to be afraid of the cases,” he maintained.

He further said puppets had made the country of 240 million people a laughing stock in the world. He said people were worried about inflation and they were dying due to sky high prices of the daily use items. The rulers were asking for charity like beggars for the last one year, he added.