Aima Baig claims she has been offered a Netflix series

Aima Baig, a singer, has been offered a webseries on Netflix. Nonetheless, she is delaying. As she puts it, the singer wants her music “out there in the world” before shifting her emphasis.

Baig spoke with presenter Shahveer Jafry in depth about her next projects, the release of her album after Eid, and her childhood days when she knew she wanted to be a singer in the ‘Honest Hour Podcast’ that aired on Thursday.

Baig, who describes herself as a “major introvert,” recounted how she grew up listening to the Swedish group ABBA, which sparked her interest in music at a young age.

However, Baig stated that because of her “shopaholic” temperament, she was driven to be independent from an early age and performed odd jobs.

She also ascribed her accent to her time at a contact center while in college, when she sold cable, phone, and internet services to people in the United States.

Upcoming projects

Baig said she is currently excited about putting her original music out there, adding that she is slated to release after Eid holidays a new album of six tracks, which she says closely resonates with who she is at this stage.

“This is the right time for me to tell people – this is my music,” she shared. “I love folk music, I love Punjabi music, but lets be honest, I started off as a Western singer.”

Sharing how she has been offered a few movies and drama roles, she is holding out even an offer for a web series on Netflix because she wants to establish herself as a musician.

“I really want my original music to be out there in the world.”

Elaborating further, Baig stated how performing and making music is her true passion.

“I really just want to sing, and want people to be able to relate to my music. If they’re relating to my music, I feel like a goal will be achieved.”

Citing social media as the reason there is more competition due to a crowded arena, she says people are also more liberal and accepting.