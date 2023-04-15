Aima Baig reveals her ailment from the past

Having shot to fame from her early days on Mazaaq Raat, Aima Baig is undoubtedly one of the most successful and popular singers in Pakistan today. Along with her phenomenal success, Baig had to deal with critical health issues, which threatened to derail her career. In a recent interview, she opened up about the difficult time she went through when she was diagnosed with arthritis. This condition left her foot swollen and in immense pain, forcing her to use a wheelchair for six months. It was during this time that she was offered the lead role opposite Shahveer Jafry in the film Barwaan Khiladi, but she had to decline due to her health condition. Only producer Mahira Khan was aware of her situation and Aima was grateful for her understanding and support. Despite the immense pain and discomfort she was experiencing, Aima chose to keep her condition private and did not reveal it to the public. However, with the support of her family and the help of a doctor in New York City, she was able to overcome her illness and return to the stage stronger than ever.