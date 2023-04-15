Alia Bhatt shares unseen, romantic pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on 1st anniversary

On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, Alia Bhatt has shared a few unseen pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor, including one from their wedding.

Alia Bhatt has shared a special post on the occasion of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first wedding anniversary. She treated her fans to some unseen pictures of them together and shared them on Instagram with the caption, “happy day”. While the first picture is from their haldi ceremony, the second is from Ranbir’s proposal in Africa and the third is a black and white picture of them from a party.

The common factor between the three pictures is how happy the two look with each other. The first picture shows Ranbir with his hands around Alia as haldi is applied on their faces during the haldi ceremony ahead of their wedding. Alia looks beautiful with a yellow dupatta around her shoulders and tiny floral jewellery. The second picture seems to show Alia’s reaction when Ranbir proposed to her at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya during one of their vacations. Talking about it, Alia had said during her appearance on Koffee With Karan last year, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.” She said Ranbir even asked the guide to take pictures of the special moment.

The third picture is when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement just a month after the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor. Mouni Roy, Rahul Vaidya and many others wished them on their first wedding anniversary. Karan Johar, who considers Alia her godchild and was one of the few guests at their wedding, showered the post with heart emoticons. Neha Dhupia simply wrote in the comments section, “Alia, Ranbir, Raha.”