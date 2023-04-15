Priyanka Chopra looks regal in black as she promotes spy thriller Citadel in London

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree as she awaits the release of her debut spy thriller, Citadel. The upcoming series where the global icon will be seen sharing screen space with Richard Madden will premiere on Amazon Prime globally on April 28 in 40 languages and more episodes will follow later.

After promoting Citadel in India, Priyanka is currently in London with her singer husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The actress who will be seen playing the role of Nadia Sinh in the spy thriller, looked every bit of gorgeous and regal as she promoted the series in London.

The Sky is Pink actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the promotions while exuding charm in a black outfit. For the promotions, she can be seen wearing a simple body-hugging black dress with a thigh-high slit as she posed for the camera.

She captioned the pictures and wrote, “Citadel has arrived in Londonâ€æ @citadelonprime @primevideo (sic).”

Other than this, ahead of the release, the actress even treated fans with a BTS picture from the shooting sets on her Instagram story. In the picture, the actress as an agent is seen standing in a jungle and indulging in an action scene.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. The Russo Brothers’ web show is all set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

The actress will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the series. Citadel is a web series created by The Russo Brothers. It features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Apart from Citadel, PeeCee has Love Again lined up too. Back in Bollywood, the actress will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, and he might star in the film as well. Her next film titled Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, will also stream on Prime Video.