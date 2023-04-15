BTS to release new song as a group for animated film Bastions

The South Korean boy band BTS has crooned the theme song for the upcoming Korean animation film Bastions. All the seven BTS members have lend their voice to the track as it was recorded prior to Jin’s military enlistment.

Bastion revolves around superheroes fighting environmental pollution. It will premiere on SBS on May 14 at 7:30 am KST. A sneak peek of the film’s theme song has been released on YouTube.

Bastion will be a treat for K-Pop fans as along with BTS, its soundtrack will also feature Brave Girls, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, and others.

ARMY is excited for the boy band’s song as it will be the first track as a group since 2021 song “Yet To Come”. Fans expressed their excitement about the new song on Twitter. A fan wrote, “BTS is coming, BTS is coming.”