Priyanka Chopra wishes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for ‘Star Wars’

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Oscar-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for getting ‘Star Wars’ films. As soon as Priyanka Chopra came to know that Sharmeen Obaid will direct Hollywood films, she has expressed her happiness on this news in her Instagram story. Priyanka Chopra wrote that Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is the first non-British and first woman filmmaker to direct the ‘Star Wars’ films, adding that Sharmeen Obaid is a South Asian filmmaker and this is a historic moment. Addressing Sharmeen Obaid, the actress wrote, “My friend, I am proud of you and I pray that strength be with you.” It should be noted that not only Priyanka Chopra, but Pakistani showbiz stars Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Wajahat Rauf, Adnan Malik and others also congratulated Sharmeen for getting Hollywood films.