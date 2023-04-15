IED blast kills three children in Chaman

At least three children lost their lives in Balochistan’s Chaman district on Friday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Rehman Kahol area near the Afghan border.

According to Levies sources, the blast took place in an abandoned house where children were playing. While two of the children were killed instantly, the third child passed away while being taken to the hospital.

The heirs of the deceased were transporting the injured child to Quetta for medical treatment when he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, senior administration officials and Levies personnel arrived at the site to launch an investigation. The incident comes only two days after a pen bomb seriously injured a madrassah student in the Saranan tehsil of Balochistan’s Pishin district.