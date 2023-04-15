Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Manchester City

LONDON: Liverpool have been fined 37,500 pounds ($46,908.75) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City. Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo. “The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement on Friday. “An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC’s fine following a subsequent hearing.”