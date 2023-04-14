Napoli’s Osimhen to return for Champions League second leg vs Milan

MILAN: Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will be fit for their Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to AC Milan next week after missing Wednesday’s 1-0 first leg defeat, manager Luciano Spalletti said. Nigeria’s Osimhen, Serie A’s top scorer with 21 goals, was sidelined for this month’s league games against Milan and Lecce due to a thigh strain. “The chances of him being available are 100% because the work schedule, it was made in that direction,” Spalletti told Sky Sports in Italy. “He was rested today (Wednesday) and in Saturday’s match to complete the work done by the doctors, then anything can happen.” Ismael Bennacer’s goal gave Milan a 1-0 win to take into the return leg on April 18. Serie A leaders Napoli have never reached the Champions League semi-finals.