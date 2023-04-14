PDM COALITION REJECTS COURT ORDER TO STAY SC BILL: ‘Attack’ on Federation

The ruling PDM coalition has rejected the Supreme Court’s decision to bar the implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, describing it as a “one-man show”. The development came hours after the apex court ruled that the bill would not have any effect, nor would it be implemented or enforced in any manner until further notice. In a joint statement, the allied parties expressed their strong opposition to the decision made by the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court. They said that it was unprecedented for the implementation of any law to be halted even before its inception by a “controversial and one-sided bench”. The allies said that the decision was made on the basis of mere “guesswork and imagination” that is not only against prevailing legal procedures but also against logic. The parties went on to describe the ruling as the most blatant and serious example of conflict of interest, adding that it amounts to a murder of justice and the reputation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They added that the decision was a result of a “one-man show” which would go down as a dark chapter in judicial history. The coalition partners also stated that the apex court’s verdict was not only against the Constitution undermining the authority of the Parliament, but was also “an attack on the federation of Pakistan”.

The ruling parties made it clear that they strongly disapprove of this “judicial injustice” and would resist it with full force, saying that the reservations of the Pakistan Bar Council and the provincial bar councils had been proved correct. They also called upon the lawyers’ community to take notice of this serious mockery of the Constitution, law, and justice, and to raise their voice for upholding the principles of justice and fairness.