Noor Zafar Khan’s wedding plans? Falak Shabir responds

Singer Falak Shabir addressed the speculations around the marriage of his youngest sister-in-law and actor Noor Zafar Khan.

Shabir recently did yet another interactive session with his followers on the photo and video-sharing site, when he hinted at the wedding plans of Khan.

In response to a follower asking, “Noor ki shadi kab hogi, (When Noor Khan will get married),” the singer wrote, “4 rishte line up hain. Miss agar koi passand kren tu foran dolly uthwa dengay, (4 proposals are waiting. As soon as she will agree, we will get her married.) I am right miss @noorzafarkhan? “Moreover, in response to another query, the celebrity said that he ‘cannot even imagine’ performing at concerts during Ramadan.It is pertinent to mention here that last year as well, the singer sparked rumours of the actor’s wedding. When an Instagram follower questioned him, “Sara ki behn ki shadi kub or kahan hai? (When and where Sarah’s sister is getting married?),” he replied, “Larka tou London se hai lakin shadi mountains main hogi, (Groom to be is from London, however, the wedding ceremony will be held in the mountains).”

Later, it turned out that he said that in reference to Khan’s elder sister Aisha, who got married last year.

It should be mentioned here that Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of the A-list actor Sarah Khan. She shares a great bond with her brother-in-law Falak Shabir.