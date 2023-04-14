Meera Ji to play Meena Kumari’s role in the remake of ‘Pakeezah

Pakistani actress Meera Jee is all set to star in the Pakistani remake of Bollywood’s classic movie, ‘Pakeezah’.

The actress will be seen reprising Meena Kumari’s role in the film.

Confirming the same, the Pakistani actress told a news portal that she has been working on this project for the last 13 years. She revealed that the shooting will start from March, 2023. Meera added that the movie is produced by a US-based production house called Red Lipstick, and the casting is still under process.

Earlier, there were rumours that actor Mahira Khan will essay the lead role. ‘Pakeezah’ is unarguably one of the finest works of the late legendary Bollywood actress. The film was made by Kamal Amrohi, who began work on it in 1956 but put it on hold due to their misunderstandings in personal life. Both of them came together to complete the film in 1969 when Meena was severely ill. The actress reportedly died almost a month after its release in 1972.

According to Meghnad Desai’s book Pakeezah, Meena charged just a token amount of Re 1 for her role in the film.