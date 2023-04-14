Suhana named brand ambassador for Maybelline

Bollywood starlet Suhana Khan has been named the brand ambassador for international makeup brand Maybelline and her proud father, Shah Rukh Khan, couldn’t be happier. The King of Bollywood took to social media to share his joy, posting a picture of Suhana on Instagram and congratulating her on her latest achievement. Suhana, who is currently studying acting in New York, also expressed her excitement on Instagram, thanking Maybelline for the opportunity and expressing her gratitude towards her parents for their unwavering support. This milestone in Suhana’s career marks a new venture into the world of beauty and fashion, joining the likes of other Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Gigi Hadid as Maybelline’s brand ambassadors.