Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Arshad Warsi and Angad Bedi spotted at a recording

Farhan Akhtar along with Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi and Angad Bedi were spotted at a recording studio on Tuesday. They were all smiles as they happily posed for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Farhan is all set to return to director’s chair after over a decade with his upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa. He was recently in Rajasthan doing location recce. The film, which will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.