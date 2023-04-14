Punjab CM inspects free flour distribution process in Lahore

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Sabzazar Model Bazaar on Thursday and inspected the distribution process of free flour. According to a handout, the citizens made complaints with regard to the closure of a few centers in the city on which the CM ordered the administration to immediately open up the closed free flour centers.

The CM stated that the closed flour centers should be opened up for the facilitation of citizens forthwith because due to the closure public rush on other centers had increased. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he went on a visit to inspect free flour centers in the city and few centers were found to be closed down on which he issued directions to the administration with regard to promptly opening up the closed centers. The Caretaker CM talked with a few men and women present in the Sabzazar Model Bazaar and inquired from them about the provision of free flour. Few citizens made complaints about non-verification of their CNICs on which the CM ordered to promptly redress their complaints forthwith.

He himself got the registration of CNICs of few men and women present in the model bazaar. The CM appealed the citizens to make a queue and directed the verification staff members to complete the flour distribution process in the least span of time. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the elderly citizens should be ensured provision of free flour without any delay. Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements made on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) across Punjab including the provincial capital. Mohsin Naqvi was himself overseeing security arrangements till late at night and lauded the police and the administration for making foolproof security arrangements as well as law & order on the day.

The caretaker CM acknowledged that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies jointly maintained a peaceful environment of law and order. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order and the whole team is praiseworthy. He said that the way departments and institutions discharged their professional duties like teamwork is highly appreciable. Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a youth due to kite twine.

The CM expressed displeasure over kite-flying incidents and ordered departmental action against those responsible for the negligence that led to the incident. He directed strict implementation of the law prohibiting kite-flying across Punjab and asserted that an effective crackdown should be done against those violating the law. Meanwhile, following the directive of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, approval has been granted to organize a month-long sports event at various levels of education and clubs throughout the province.

The sports competitions will include cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, athletics, and kabaddi, and will be held at the tehsil, district, division, and provincial levels. Players and clubs can register online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s website. The chief minister has sought a comprehensive plan from the sports department to provide opportunities for young people to advance in sports. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he wants to encourage latent talent in rural and remote areas and reward winning teams. In a meeting chaired by the chief minister at his office, Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary sports, secretary finance, secretary information, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore, DG Sports Board, chairman PITB, DG PHA, and others were present.

Mohsin Naqvi also conducted a visit of Mayo Hospital and inquired after Sughran Bibi who got injured due to stampede and disorder at Sahiwal. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the recovery of Sughran Bibi. Mohsin Naqvi also issued directions to the MS Mayo Hospital with regard to treatment of the woman. Mohsin Naqvi thanked Allah Almighty on regaining quick recovery of Sughran Bibi. Mohsin Naqvi was appraised that Sughran Bibi is being provided best treatment facilities. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that he is taking daily update regarding health of the woman. Mohsin Naqvi hoped that Sughran Bibi would soon recover fully and will join with her family members.