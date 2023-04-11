AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified for contempt of court

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas is the first Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister to be disqualified for contempt of court.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court removed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as Azad Kashmir’s prime minister on Tuesday for contempt of court, dealing a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The high court’s decision came after Ilyas was summoned to the Supreme Court and the AJK high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his remarks.

When PM Ilyas appeared before the Supreme Court earlier this month, he was greeted by PTI members.

The case was heard by a full bench under the direction of Judge Sadaqat Hussain Raja. The prime minister-related videos were aired during the hearing.

“I regret wholeheartedly if any of my statements have wounded the judge,” Ilyas said in a statement to the court.

Ilyas appeared in court today after the entire bench of the AJK High Court issued a contempt notice in response to his remarks at a public gathering.