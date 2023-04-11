Netizens demand apology from PML-N for posting picture of Armeena’s daughter

Controversy has erupted in Pakistan over a video that went viral on social media, in which a troll was seen making fun of Maryam Nawaz, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The video showed a woman pretending to ask for a selfie with Nawaz, but instead asking her to say “My family are thieves.” While some have slammed the woman’s behaviour as a cheap act, others have supported her actions.

The video was retweeted by actress Armeena Khan, who said that people have freedom of speech in the UK, adding that if this had happened in Pakistan, the woman would have “disappeared.”

Her tweet received a lot of backlash from people who criticised her for being disrespectful and cynical.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the PML-N’s social media team posted a picture of Armeena and her infant daughter on Twitter in response to her tweet.

The party wrote: “How will the sick-minded youthia’s train the coming generation and the fifth generation youthia will be at the lowest level.” The move was highly criticized, with many people demanding that the picture be deleted. Armeena’s husband, Fesl Reza-Khan, spoke out against the PML-N’s actions, demanding an apology and saying that he would protect his child. Pakistan actor Osman Khalid Butt also called for the picture to be deleted.

The controversy has sparked a debate about freedom of speech in Pakistan and the need to respect political leaders. While some argue that people have the right to express their opinions, others believe that disrespecting political leaders is not acceptable.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of responsible social media use, with many people calling for politicians and their supporters to be more mindful of the content they share online.