Agha Ali and Hina Altaf prefer doing household chores by themselves

Pakistani actor and host Agha Ali has revealed that he does not have any servants to do chores in his house. He and his wife actress Hina Altaf do all the housework.

Recently, Hina and Agha participated in a special Ramadan transmission of a private TV channel, in which Agha told that there is no helper for washing dishes, cooking, cleaning and ironing in our house.

Agha Ali said we keep our house clean by ourselves. We wash our clothes in the machine by ourselves and cooking is also my responsibility. I do 90 percent of the work of regarding iftar and sehar while Hina looks after cleaning etc.

Actress Hina Altaf said if the shoot is going on and one of us has a day off, then that person will have to do household chores etc.

Hina Altaf said that nothing can be more beautiful than doing housework by ourselves.

Furthermore, Agha said we also clean our bathroom by ourselves. We clean our bathroom immediately after Sehar and then other cleaning also gets done.