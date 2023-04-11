Cambodia’s imports of oil, gas, coal surge 7.8 pct in Q1

Cambodia’s imports of oil, gas, and coal rose by 7.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023, said a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise on Monday. The value of Cambodia’s imports of fuels totaled 870 million U.S. dollars during the January-March period, up 7.8 percent from the same period last year, the report said. Currently, Cambodia relies entirely on oil and gas imports as its seabed’s oil and gas reserves have not been tapped yet. Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem has said that the demand for oil products in Cambodia is forecast to increase to 4.8 million tons in 2030, up from 2.8 million tons in 2020. “Further investments in this sector are needed in order to respond to this growing demand,” he said.