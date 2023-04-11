Camouflage Criminology of Blasphemy’s Incriminations

Winced at a horrendous video in which a corpse of a human being is set on fire; not accidentally, but assertively. December 3 marked yet another day when a mob decided to entomb the sovereignty of the state in a venerated tomb of religious purity. Stunned to see the struthious religious-cum-political exalted lords condemning the incident. Sequacious disciples, without agitating their religious lords for unaccustomed directions, started repudiating this draconian/atrocious act. Astute catchfarts didn’t fumble to imitate their tutelars and rapidly comprehended the instructions which are oxymoronic to their nurture. Ours is a society, which perhaps needs a millennium to revamp its magnanimity; astonishes an observer over a pressy reaction to the religiously motivated act. Thereby, this inscrutable and occult stance from the mercenaries of Islam needs to be delved into. These blatteroons are disguised as the true followers of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by reproaching the abhorrent act of terrorism. These unscrupulous beasts who are pish-mongers to their dissidents are the ones inculcating hatred into the naïve minds through demagogueries in the past. This philodox cohort of religious hierarch is indoctrinating loathe into the minds of agnostics. The so-called vigilante of Islam having breedbate followers is bobbersome in passing edicts if someone refuses to capitulate to their ideology. If any unorthodox dare to divulge the hugger-smuggery of these religious lords, they unlash, asking their scurrilous followers to make an example out of him. Unsurprisingly, the current Govt leads in having more twaddle on social media than its competitors.

Those who are condemning this recent act and chest-thumping to be the enlightened followers of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are showing their munificence, by castigating the miscreants, for wretched Sri Lankans. How this action is different from the murder of the slain Salman Taseer and a Student of Peshawar University Mishal Khan? In all of these cases, the law of the state is subverted, and the accused are, mere on aspersions, brutally murdered by the fanatics. The murderers in the first two cases were glorified and buried ceremoniously. The condemners of the recent incidents must identify their lords who were even rolling the heads of people to come to the fore in demonstrating their unflinching commitment to the cause of murderers. The only reason for condemning the recent incident is that they will not be able to grab political attention by religiously exploiting this issue. Notwithstanding, they all are contributors to the criminology about Blasphemy. My Lord Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would have suspire because of this abhorrence act from a verminous mob; calling itself as true followers of HIM (PBUH). Unsurprisingly, the State once again miserably failed to break catalepsy and remained stiff rump. Our state is an eye-servant and its fecklessness has resulted in suppressing several yelling victims because they did not manage to get the media hype. May we stop stigmatizing the one who is “And We have not sent You, [O Muhammad] except as a mercy to the world.

(Surah 21 Verse 107)

The writer is a freelance columnist.