Permanent infrastructure to be set up to eliminate terrorists’ hideouts: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review anti-terrorist operation in the Kacha area.

The CTD briefed the meeting about presence of miscreants in the Kacha area.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police will conduct a joint operation against terrorists in the Kacha area for the first time. More than 11,000 personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this extensive operation, said a handout issued here.

The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.

The CM asserted that the terrorists, challenging the government’s writ in the Kacha area, will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secretaries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4×4 ambulances to the Kacha area.

The meeting was told that a plan has been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints. It also thanked the Pakistan Army for the provision of modern weaponry and technology to conduct this operation.

The CM congratulated DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the investigation team for the safe recovery of two kidnapped children from Khanpur. He noted that the police showed professionalism by quickly identifying the children.

The chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, CTD, special branch and Addl IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner DG Khan, commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur and others attended the meeting through video link.

CM vows to transform WASA into public centered institution: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the restructuring of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The meeting was attended by chief secretary, secretary housing, secretary finance, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, MD WASA, and others.

During the meeting, the CM vowed to transform WASA into a public-centred institution in the truest sense of the term. He emphasized that the agency must adapt to new demands, instead of relying on outdated approaches to resolving citizen’s issues.

Furthermore, the CM emphasized that access to clean drinking water and top-notch sewage systems is every citizen’s fundamental right. He also made it clear that there will be no compromise on the provision of facilities, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

To achieve the betterment of urban amenities, the CM vowed to enhance the institutional capacity of WASA and other agencies. The government would provide all possible resources to ensure citizens receive the best possible facilities, he added.

Naqvi condemns Quetta Blast: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the blast near a police vehicle on Shahrah-e-Iqbal in Quetta and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. He conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a statement, the CM emphasized that the Punjab government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time and that all our sympathies are with them. He also noted that such heinous and cowardly acts cannot weaken the strong resolve of the Pakistani nation.