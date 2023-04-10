Maryam Nawaz flies to Saudi Arabia today to join Nawaz Sharif for Umrah

Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, will travel to Saudi Arabia today to perform Umrah with Sharif family members.

The outspoken politician will spend the last ten days of Ramadan in the holiest cities of Islam.

It was previously reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests during the holy month.

Because Maryam is leaving Pakistan today, the rest of the Sharif family’s itinerary has yet to be announced. Sharifs are expected to spend the last ten days of Ramadan in Mecca and Medina and celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif currently lives in self-exile in London, the capital of England. The physicians’ advice to the PML-N leader to forgo the Umrah pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was revealed last year (KSA).

As the Sharifs traveled to the Holy sites, a number of conspiracy theories began to circulate online as their adversaries, the PTI and his supporters, asserted that the Sharifs were traveling to the Kingdom for some sort of “back door agreement.”