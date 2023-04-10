Tsitsipas raring to go on clay with eyes on third Monte Carlo crown

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is relishing a return to the European claycourt season as the Greek world number three targets a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title in the build-up to the French Open starting next month. After losing the Australian Open final against current world number one Novak Djokovic in January, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas suffered early defeats in Rotterdam and Indian Wells before a fourth-round loss in Miami. The 2021 Roland Garros runner-up returns to clay hoping to claim his first trophy of the year at Monte Carlo, having beaten Andrey Rublev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the previous two finals of the prestigious tournament. “It’s a pleasure to return to the claycourt swing,” Monte Carlo resident Tsitsipas told reporters. “It’s one of the most fascinating parts of the year, starting the claycourt swing in Monte Carlo, which is my favourite place in the world. The Monegasque people have showed their love and support and the Italian and French fans. Also, the Greek community. I know most of them… It’s my home tournament.” Tsitsipas said he enjoyed tactical battles on clay, a surface on which he has won four of his nine titles.