Writ of state to be restored in Katcha area: IG Punjab

The Punjab Police under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has commenced an operation to clean up dangerous criminal gangs and criminals from the Rahim Yar Khan Katcha area. On first day of the operation, police teams have arrested dacoits and destroyed several ambush sites, the dacoits attacked the convoy of IG Punjab and opened fire on the police team, during which the gunman head constable of RPO Bahawalpur was injured in the exchange of fire. He has been shifted to Lahore for better care after first medical aid. In the exchange of fire, one dangerous dacoit was killed while 6 others have been arrested. According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar himself reached the Katcha area in Rahim Yar Khan and personally supervised the police grand operation in the Kacha area. IG Punjab said that he is leading operation started on the orders of the National Security Council, the operation has started with the cooperation of all the law enforcement agencies and two thousand soldiers have been sent from Punjab for the operation.

Whereas a total of 11 thousand police jawans are participating in the operation. IG Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Saeed Babar and DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal while talking to media representatives at DPO Office Raheem Yar Khan said that all the political and military leadership are on same page for this operation. However, this heat map has been prepared for operation in which the criminals and anti-state elements who use various tactics to achieve their nefarious purposes in Katcha area and are also involved in terrorist activities will be completely eradicated, even after the completion of this operation, the police will remain present in these areas for the writ of the government & rule of law and all the ways of the criminal elements will disappear. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Police outposts of Katcha area have been fully restored while advancement is being made to clear the interior areas. He said that intelligence-based operations were going on earlier, while today the operation is being launched to clear the interior areas. IG Punjab said that Sindh Police is also starting operations in their areas. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the rule of law and writ of the state will be restored by completely eradicating the hideouts of criminals from the Katcha area. IG Punjab said that the enthusiasm and morale of the police jawans is very high and anti-social elements will be eliminated permanently. RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Bahawalpur Rizwan Umar Gondal also arrived with IG Punjab in Katcha area. IG Punjab said that modern weapons and armored vehicles will also be used in the operation and the criminals will be completely wiped out by bringing the operation to its logical conclusion. More than 5,000 police personnel from other districts including PC have left for Rahim Yar Khan to participate in the operation. IG Punjab said that the rule of law and writ of the state will be established with the complete elimination of criminal gangs in the area of Katcha. In the operation, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar along with RPO Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and ASP Shahzeb Chachar commanded the police force while remaining at the front.

Apart from this, IG Punjab declared the recovery of two children in Khanpur as a manifestation of the police’s outstanding skills and professionalism and announced to give a cash reward of 12 lakh rupees and certificates of appreciation to DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the team. IG Punjab also announced to select DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal for the medal for adopting an effective strategy to eliminate criminal elements in Katcha areas and maintaining exemplary peace continuity in the district.