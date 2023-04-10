Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for ‘Yentamma’

Salman Khan’s new song Yentamma from Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was slammed by former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for cultural insensitivity. Reacting to Khan’s dance clip on Twitter, the veteran cricketer tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.” “In temple premises wearing shoes *******… doesn’t deserve rating.” Laxman responded, “Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to ban this,” one person said.

Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has criticised the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma. The song which released recently has been picturised on actors Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. In the song, Salman, Ram, and Venkatesh wore bright yellow shirts and white dhotis. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed. A Twitter user shared a video clip from the song in which Salman danced. Reacting to it, Laxman tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.”

Another person said, “In temple premises wearing shoes b****y… doesn’t deserve rating.” Laxman responded, “Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to ban this.”

A person said, “Sir our Indian culture is deep-rooted and will not be degraded by a Bollywood song….” Laxman replied, “That doesn’t mean you keep quiet.” A tweet read, “Agree with you cent percent. But this passes under artistic freedom. Also many would say, it’s ok…” He said, “That’s because we are willing to consume and compromise.”

Another tweet read, “Laxman sir why all these Bollywood movies show South culture in a poor way? Something has to be done for this, someone should file a PIL in court.” He replied, “If not for South Indians, most of whom are in the position to be tHead of Finance in most Corporates in Mumbai. They will struggle (sic).”

After the song was out, well-known Tamil critic Prashanth Ranagswamy took to Twitter and shared his displeasure over the Lungi step in Tamil. He wrote, “What kind of step is this? They’re calling veshti a lungi…and doing some sick move by putting their hands inside it. Worst (sic).” A person wrote in Tamil, “Quite true bro. If we ask them, they’ll say we did a spoof on the lungi culture in the south (sic).”

Another comment read, “Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic).” A Twitter user said, “Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the Telugu fame… that they still don’t understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying (sic).” Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on Ajith Kumar’s Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.