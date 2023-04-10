Raveena Tandon names career-changing films

Raveena Tandon opened up about movies that changed her career. “Daman was way ahead of it’s time. We spoke about marital rape, when actually in the 1990s, the kind of films that were coming out still had a feeling of ‘mera pati mera devta hai’, the heroines would believe their husbands can do nothing wrong, however bad he is, and that they will stand by him. These were the emotions we were going through in movies those days,” she added.

“Daman changed it all. Suddenly our film spoke about marital rape, domestic violence, which till date is relevant. Marital rape is still being debate in courts, whether it should be criminalised or not. It was a massive change from the kind of films people had been seeing,” says Tandon.

The actor added, “People took me seriously as an actor after Shool and Daman. I still remember, when Eeshwar Nivas, the director of Shool wanted to sign me, he was adamant. But the producer, Ram Gopal Varma was not sure. My image was ‘kisi Disco mein jaayein’, that image was so heavy in his mind, he said ‘when I shut my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco’!,” the actor recalled.

Raveena Tandon has appeared in several successful movies over the years. Tandon’s social media page has also brought her fame and love from many fans. Raveena Tandon’s movies that remain widely popular include Dulhe Raaja, Maatr, Mohra, Shool, Ziddi, etc. She has been a part of many films but some of them have been shelved for unknown reasons. Listed below are some of Raveena Tandon’s shelved movies.

Actor Raveena Tandon starred in this Hollywood film. The film is produced by Linda, Dharan Mandrayer and Hannah Kirby. The 2004 film was based on widows and the film was directed by Dharan Mandrayar. The film also starred actors Sonali Kulkarni, Amardeep Jha and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. This is another film that starred Raveena Tandon. The film was completed and unreleased. It was also initially titled as Shafaq. The film also starred actors Mammootty, Rinke Khanna and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The 2001 film was directed by Bappaditya Roy. The producers of the film wanted to first title the film as Kaal but had to settle with Ek Din Anjaane Mein as that title was taken by filmmaker, Karan Johar.

Raveena Tandon also starred in a film called Challenge. The film was directed by Pankaj Prashar. She starred along with Shilpa Shetty and Sushmita Sen. The 2001 film was supposed to be a remake of Charlie’s Angels.