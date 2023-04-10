Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ enters top 100 most streamed albums on Spotify

Taylor Swift’s album Midnights has achieved yet another milestone as it now ranks among the 100 most streamed albums in Spotify history. The album was released towards the end of 2022 and quickly gained popularity among fans worldwide. The achievement comes after Taylor previously broke the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day, surpassing Ed Sheeran’s Divide in just a few hours. “Midnights” was also responsible for Taylor Swift breaking several other records in the music industry. She became the first-ever artist to occupy all top ten spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, a record previously held by the iconic band The Beatles and Michael Jackson. The album’s success is a testament to the singer’s ability to consistently produce music that resonates with her fans. Currently, Taylor Swift is in the midst of her long-awaited Eras tour, where she is performing songs from all of her albums and delving into each album’s concept.