Shahrukh, Farah Khan spotted shooting for a song in the city

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a very special bonding with each other. While Farah has worked extensively with SRK as a choreographer, he’s been a part of all her directorial ventures from ‘Main Hoon Na’ to ‘Happy New Year’. So, just this news is quite exciting!

Farah and SRK were spotted on a set shooting for a song. SRK was seen in a white and light blue striped t-shirt.

The details of what song are they shooting for, are yet unknown. But the superstar is presently working on Atlee’s film ‘Jawan’, which has Nayathara with him. Reportedly, some last chunk of the film is only left now and SRK was shooting with Sanjay Dutt for some intense sequences in the last week of March. Deepika is also touted to have a cameo in the film for an important scene. So, one ain’t sure if Farah is choreographing SRK for this film or there’s something else that’s coming up. Shah Rukh will also be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu

As we all know, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have been friends for more than three decades now. SRK has acted in several films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he is currently on cloud nine as his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, registered its first win at the tournament of this year at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. SRK’s upcoming film, Jawan, is directed by Atlee.

Moreover, Dunki is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Stay tuned for more updates!