John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra for ‘Head of State’

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood star who has made her mark in Hollywood, is set to star in the upcoming film 'Head of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Cena recently welcomed Chopra to the project via Twitter saying "Thank you Amazon Studios for assembling such a dream team, welcome Idris Elba and new cast member and world-renowned actress Priyanka Chopra to Head of State, excited to do and work with them." Chopra responded to Cena's tweet with gratitude, writing, "Thank you John Cena! I'm looking forward to it too." 'Head of State' is an Amazon Studios production, with plot details remaining undisclosed. The movie is directed by John Strickland, known for his work on popular TV shows such as 'Line of Duty' and 'Bodyguard'.

‘Heads Of State’ will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and it will be produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Priyanka has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series, ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’.

In recent past, the actress has starred in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes’.