Words lauds China’s mediation between Saudi Arabia, Iran

International community lauded China”s role mediating between Saudi Arabia & Iran, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. China facilitated the recent high-level talks between top envoys of Iran and Saudi Arabia is sending a clear message to the world about China’s constructive contribution to promoting stability in the Middle East as well as growing an alliance that could impact the world, according to an article carried by Gwadar Pro. Last month, China played a critical role in helping Iran and Saudi Arabia reconcile and end their longstanding diplomatic dispute that had fueled conflicts in the Middle East for years.

China’s groundbreaking agreement led to the historic meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Beijing, China, on April 6, 2023, marking the first high-level diplomatic talks between the two countries in more than seven years. The two nations have reached a mutual agreement to restore diplomatic relations and resume embassy operations, putting an end to the tensions that had plagued their relationship for a considerable time.

This meeting is demonstrating a change in the world dynamics, as well as the position of China in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Although the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran could potentially lead to a reduction in regional tensions particularly if it results in a reduction in proxy conflicts and a de-escalation of the conflict in Yemen, there are still significant challenges to be addressed by both countries. Nevertheless, the first meeting between the nations in China clearly shows the interest of both countries to start creating a positive atmosphere in the region.

China’s foreign policy is guided by key principles such as Sovereignty and territorial integrity, Non-interference, Peaceful development, Win-win cooperation, Multilateralism, and Belt and Road Initiative. Based on these principles it can be said that the recent meeting between Saudi Arabia and Iran facilitated by China, is a clear example of how China adheres to its foreign policy.

In this case, China seeks to maintain friendly and cooperative relations with both nations playing an active role in mediating conflicts in the region and promoting stability by boosting economic growth and development.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran and expressed China’s support towards the Middle East in getting rid of external interference and holding the future of the region by themselves.

The improvement of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the increasing alliance between China and the Middle East could bring a positive impact on the region.

China has invested in middle eastern countries, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative that could increase global trade and stimulate economic growth. Moreover, China’s engagement in the region could offer an alternative source of political and economic influence, potentially reducing the over-reliance on Western powers and promoting regional stability and autonomy.