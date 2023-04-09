What are Europe’s best tourist attractions?

There’s nothing worse than making the trek to see a popular tourist attraction only to think, “Is this it?” But just because something’s famous, doesn’t mean it’s impressive. To help you decipher which sites are worth a visit and which you should skip, luggage storage specialist Stasher has ranked 99 of the world’s top tourist attractions. Taking into account Google reviews, quality of local accommodation, distance from the nearest international airport, tourist safety and TikTok popularity, each attraction was scored out of 10. If data could not be found for all of these points, attractions were filtered out of the rankings. Four out of the top five of the world’s most impressive tourist sites were found to be in Europe. Here are the best – and worst – tourist attractions according to the data.