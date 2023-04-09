CTD Punjab arrests eight alleged terrorists of banned outfits

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 8 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 21 suspected persons were interrogated and 8 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Akhtar Nawaz, Fawadullah, Faqeer Muhammad, Asif Nawaz, Zia-ur-Rehman and Atiq Ahmed, ISIS members Muhammad Usman and Bashir, he added.

The spokesman said that 2.53 grams of explosives, one IED, one hand grenade, 3.5 feet of Prima Card, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, 4 detonators, 1 tape, 3 mobile phones, 4 magazines of banned organization, 9 books, 22 stickers, 7 banned books, 2 receipt books, one match box and Rs 26420 in cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 6 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location. The spokesman added that 402 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 22921 persons were checked, 118 suspects were arrested, 89 FIRs were registered and 28 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti õstate elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 õ11111, he concluded.