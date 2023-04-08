Mahira sparks speculation with cryptic comments about new romance

The Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s recent social media updates with Sheheryar Munawar sparks rumours of a possible

new love interest, leaving fans curious about the identity of “that guy.”

Speculation is rife among Mahira Khan’s fans after the Pakistani actress left a mysterious comment on fellow actor Sheheryar Munawar’s social media post. Khan, who has recently been posting a series of cryptic messages on social media, complimented Munawar’s appearance and compared him to “that guy”.

Munawar’s response only added fuel to the fire, hinting at a conversation the two had. Previously, she dropped hints about a mystery man for whom she was willing to make “gol rotis.”

The enigmatic posts have led some to speculate that Khan and Munawar are using the social media interaction to drum up interest in a new project. Others are curious about the identity of “that guy” and whether he has replaced Khan’s alleged beau, Salim Karim. Khan recently rejected a marriage proposal from a fan during a Q&A session on social media, stating that she is “taken”.

Khan rose to prominence with her lead role in the hit Pakistani drama “Humsafar” and went on to star in Bollywood film “Raees” alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is considered one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses and has won several awards for her performances.