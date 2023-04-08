Fans adore Hamayun Saeed’s heartfelt wish for sister-in-law

Humayun Saeed is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor. He is admired by millions of fans and is happily married to Samina Humayun Saeed looking adorable together.

Humayun also keeps a special place in heart for his wife’s adorable family. The actor has just posted a heartwarming wish for his sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz declaring her his daughter and also terming her as the sunshine and the light of their house.

Samina Humayun Saeed also wished her baby sister on her special day, she showered love on Sana and said she’s super proud of her talented younger sister. Samina and Humayun love Sana Shahnawaz and they treat her as a daughter. Sana Shahnawaz accompanies them on all their foreign and local trips as well.

Fans loved the heart-warming birthday post of Humayun Saeed and showered it with comments. They loved the adorable gesture of Humayun Saeed for his sister in law. They loved the fact the he treats her like a daughter, however, many confused Sana as his real daughter.