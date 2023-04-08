PCB announces commentary panel for Pakistan vs New Zealand series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday unveiled a seven-member commentary panel for the five T20 Internationals and as many One-Day Internationals to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand from April 14 till May 7. Bazid Khan, Grant Elliot, Kyle Mills (T20Is), Lisa Sthalekar (ODIs), Mark Butcher (ODIs), Sikander Bakht and Urooj Mumtaz will call action across the 10 limited overs matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. Renowned presenter Zainab Abbas will host pre- and post-match shows, including Pitch Side that will continue to bring in-depth analysis for cricket fans. Twenty-seven full High-Definition cameras will beam live action around the globe through PCB’s broadcast partners. The production set-up includes complete Hawkeye review system, buggy cam and SpiderCam, which is available for three T20Is in Lahore and three ODIs in Karachi.

New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan in the wee hours of 11 April. The two teams will play first three of the five T20Is in Lahore. Rawalpindi will host the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs, before the action moves to the port-city of Karachi, which hosts last three ODIs. The broadcast of the white-ball series will be available through PTV Sports on Linear TV. The matches will be live-stream on ARY Zap, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and Tapmad within Pakistan and on PCB YouTube Channel outside Pakistan. Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America) will broadcast matches internationally. FM 106.2 (Pakistan) will be radio partner for the series.

Pakistan team management for New Zealand series: Meanwhile, the following will be the Player Support Personnel of the Pakistan men’s team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand: Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur). Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on April 11. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing.