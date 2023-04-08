Sarah Khan looks regal in latest pictures with Falak Shabbir

Sarah Khan is a well-known TV actress in the showbiz industry. She ruled millions of hearts due to her charm, dedication and talent. She never missed a chance to enchant her fans with her alluring looks. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning photos of herself on Instagram. The Raqs e Bismil actress recently made a guest appearance with Falak Shabbir in ‘Good Morning Pakistan.’ ‘How was the show last night?’ she captioned her post. Her pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users. Her fans reacted positively after her photos went viral. Sarah is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Sabaat, Mere Bewafa, Deewar-e-Shab and many more.