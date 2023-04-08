Smart School holds High Achievers Award Ceremony

The Smart Schools Regional Office North has arranged High Achievers Award Ceremony at Marriott Islamabad to acknowledge the efforts and hard work of our students on their outstanding results in Matric. Chief Guest motivated the young citizens with his motivational words. Mr. Mansoor Ali Shah – Founder & CEO The Counselor, Mr. Khurram Mehta – Group Director Marketing TCS, Mr. Zeehan Iqbal – Chief Financial Officer TCS, Mr. Shenail – Curriculum Lead The City School, Ms. Seema Kaukab – Assistant Regional Director and all our respected Network Associates, School Heads and students were among the worthy guests.

Regional Director North-Ms. Itrat Rubab Haider addressed the audience and encouraged the students of Class 9th and 10th on their excellent performance in board examination. Students were awarded with the shields and certificates. Network Associates and School Heads of the campuses with outstanding results were also awarded with the shields and certificates. Parents, students, teachers and Network Associates were very happy and they were praising the academic support provided by The Smart School Academic Team.