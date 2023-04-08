All efforts to be made for for provision of justice to oppressed: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues to encourage the police officers who have performed outstanding duties with awards and in this regard, 57 officers & officials of Gujranwala region were awarded 2 million rupees in cash and commendation certificates in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office. The recipients of the awards included 5 inspectors, 26 sub-inspectors and 6 ASIs, 3 head constables and 26 constables of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal police. Among those who received the prizes also included three Ghazis who were injured by bullets in the encounter with the robbers, whose bravery and commitment were strongly encouraged by IG Punjab. IG Punjab while addressing the officers and personnel who received the awards said that encouraging the officers and personnel with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the employees who perform their duties under the spirit of service and jihad are valuable assets of department, all employees should speed up process of eradicating crimes and suppressing criminals with same enthusiasm. IG Punjab emphasized that no effort should be spared to provide justice and help the oppressed, especially widows, poor and helpless. Dr. Usman Anwar said that combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued on a daily basis to eliminate drug and organized crime and the accused should be arrested and punished.

Moreover, on the direction of IG Punjab, the regular and time scale promotion of police employees is also going on. In this regard, under the supervision of Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, the Training Directorate of Punjab Police has approved the time scale promotion of 59 employees serving in training institutions. Among those who have been promoted are the employees of Police Training College Chung Lahore, Multan, Farooqabad and Sargodha training schools. AIG Training has issued promotion notification of employees under time scale policy. 27 employees of Chung College Lahore, 8 employees of Police Training School Multan, 8 employees of Police Training School Farooqabad and 16 employees of Police Training School Sargodha, including Langri, Sweeper, Barber, Painter, gardener, Sanitary Worker and other class IV employees Muhammad Nasir, Syed Hasan Ali, Muhammad Junaid, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Falak Sher, Muhammad Hanif, Amir Masih, Qasim Raffaqat, Mushtaq Masih, Liaquat Ali, Adeeb Asghar, Wilson Masih and others are included. DIG Training, Mehboob Aslam said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, the staff of police training institutes have been promoted according to merit and priority measures are being taken for regular promotion of employees other than time scale. IG Punjab reiterated that departmental promotion according to merit and seniority is the fundamental right of every employee which will be given to him without delay. Dr. Usman Anwar directed all unit heads to hold promotion board meetings regularly in their respective units and the notifications should be sent to the Central Police Office after promoting eligible employees to next posts.