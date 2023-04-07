Singing to acting — Sarah Khan shares her journey

A-list actor Sarah Khan shared her love for singing and revealed how her acting career happened to her while trying otherwise.

The most-loved celebrity couple, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir were the latest guests of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

Speaking about her journey, the actor said that it was a pretty smooth one for her and there weren’t many struggles, unlike her husband’s singing career. Khan divulged that she wanted to be a singer initially and even had a rock band in school called ‘Beautiful Deadly’, which comprised her sister and some Korean mates.

When asked about her first chance to act in dramas, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor disclosed that she had visited a studio to record a rendition of the national anthem, where the makers of her debut project approached her for the role. “Then also I insisted them to sing the OST for that drama but they refused and offered me a role to act instead,” Khan recalled.

“I asked Baba then – I was in school at that time – so he instantly allowed like, ‘Go for it, it will be fun’, so I took it. However, after that, I did not take any work for two years,” she added. Adding to the conversation, Shabir mentioned that his wife is a good singer and has turned down some great opportunities, to which, Khan confirmed and said that she only wants to focus on one profession at this point.

During another segment, the actor mentioned that it was a dream come true for her to marry Falak. “Deep down, I had this thing in childhood that ‘I will marry a singer, who will be dedicating songs to me’, but given that, while growing up I had never thought that it will actually happen,” Khan said.

It is worth mentioning here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, the following year.