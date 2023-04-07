Fiza shares fans wanted her to marry Sami Khan

Renowned Pakistan showbiz actress Fiza Ali has revealed that people prayed for her marriage with Sami Khan. Both Fiza Ali and Sami Khan have been part of the industry for a long time. Fiza started her career with modeling and acting and later turned to singing and hosting. Many of her songs became popular while Sami Khan is one of the top rated actors in the industry and is also a film star who has also shown his acting skills in some films.

Sami Khan and Fiza Ali have worked together in several projects including ‘Ghao’ and ‘Saraat e Mustaqim’ while having maintained a great professional friendship.

Recently Fiza Ali participated in Pakistan Television (PTV) Ramadan transmission hosted by Sami Khan and there the actress made some shocking revelations. The actress said people used to pray at the shrines for me and Sami Khan to get married. Fiza further said she and Sami were shooting for a drama in which the actor played as antagonist, went to a shrine to shoot the drama where people gathered around them. People were tying threads at the shrine and praying that she would marry Sami Khan.