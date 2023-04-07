Salman Khan dancing in the background riles his fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a background dancer at the engagement of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter riles the actor’s fans. Everyone knows that the Ambani family is very close to the cricket and Bollywood industry and this is the reason why film stars and cricketers are seen in every function of this billionaire businessman’s family.

Not only this, but Bollywood stars actively participate in their events and perform special performances. A video of one such old event from 2018 is going viral on social media nowadays in which the leading actor of the Indian film industry, Salman Khan, was seen as a background dancer in a performance during the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Esha. In the video, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant is seen dancing on stage to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ along with his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

Meanwhile, behind Anant and Radhika, Salman Khan is seen dancing along with other background dancers. However, now that the video has gone viral, Salman Khan’s fans are not happy to see their favourite actor as a background dancer.

“Made Salman Khan a background dancer,” wrote a user with a crying emoji. Another user wrote that ‘I am not a fan of Salman Khan but what is he doing here? The Ambani family is treating Salman like a servant by making him a background dancer, I feel sad for the actor’. While Salman Khan fans were saddened to see their favourite actor as a background dancer, some users termed it as money power.