Shoaib Akhtar partners up with Blue World City to launch “SHOAIB AKHTAR ENCLAVE”

Legendary Pakistani cricket star, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar, has joined Blue World City as its strategic partner. The BGC-IGC Consortium and Blue World City have announced to introduce Sports Valley – Shoaib Akhtar Enclave at a ceremony held in Doha, Qatar where the management of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar signed an agreement. Shoaib Akhtar will represent Sports Valley – Shoaib Akhtar Enclave as its strategic partner, which is currently being developed at Blue World City. The ceremony was hosted by Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir; CEO Blue World City, Ch. Nadeem Ejaz; and attended by many legendary cricketers from all around the globe, including Pakistani cricketers Shahid Khan Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq, and Sohail Tanvir; Australian cricketers Brett Lee and Shane Watson; South African cricketers Jacques Kallis, Lance Klusener, and Morné van Wyk; New Zealand cricketers Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor; English cricketers Paul Collingwood and Samit Patel; Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan; Afghani cricketer Asghar Afghan; and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

During the ceremony, legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his gratitude to the international cricketers for attending the event. He went on to announce from himself and Blue World City the gift of one Villa in Sports Valley – Shoaib Akhtar Enclave for each of the legendary cricketers present in the ceremony. He also shared his excitement about being a part of Blue World City and highlighted the impact of the development on Pakistan’s tourism industry. “Blue World City is truly putting Pakistan on the map with its world-class attractions. By introducing Sports Valley – Shoaib Akhtar Enclave, we’re also showcasing our passion for sports to the world,” he said.

Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir, stated that their mission is to put Pakistan on the map of economic development and make Blue World City a top tourist destination not only within Pakistan but globally. He also shared his vision of hosting international sports in Sports Valley Shoaib Akhtar Enclave, where international players will be welcomed with hospitable warmth, sending a message of peace and love to the world.

CEO Blue World City, Ch. Nadeem Ijaz, said that with the Mercy of Almighty Allah, Blue world City will be a whole new city. He also announced plans to build Qatar’s Torch Hotel and

Villaggio Mall in the world’s largest tourist city, Blue World City. Alongside the construction of Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium accommodating more than 55,000 spectators, Sports Valley – Shoaib Akhtar Enclave will feature cutting-edge facilities for sports such as football, hockey, and tennis courts. It will also feature a cycling track, hiking trail, sports arena, and world-class tourist attractions like a replica of the Blue Mosque Istanbul, Signature Villas, Ground-Plus 40 High Rise Commercials surrounding the Cricket Stadium, and an Iconic Entrance. The initiative aims to promote sports tourism in Pakistan and provide facilities that cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts worldwide.