ELECTIONS: Last Hope Of The Public

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed on Thursday to deliver if voted back into power.

Expressing his thoughts during the Iftar dinner along with the PTI workers, the deposed premier said, “There exist two paths. One is to glory and another is of destruction. We ask Allah for the path to glory, but we head to the path of destruction”.

He urged the party workers to preach the message of actual freedom to the people of their respective constituencies, adding that his party was struggling for the sake of actual freedom.

Imran Khan criticised the government for passing a resolution in the National Assembly after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the elections.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to accuse the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of trying to avoid the elections at any cost. He further claimed that the PDM government has passed an unconstitutional law regarding the Supreme Court and also passed a resolution against the judiciary in the National Assembly. He alleged that the National Security Committee meeting, scheduled for today, would be used to justify postponing the elections under the pretext of security concerns. “It is now clear what PDM wants – any which way to get out of elections. They brought in an unconstitutional bill on SC & an NA resolution against Judiciary. Now tomorrow an NSC mtg called to try & use security as pretext for postponement of elections. This will pit armed forces directly against not just judiciary but also the nation,” he tweeted.

Imran Khan said that his party was filing reference against the parliamentarians for tabling the resolution against the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on PTI chief, during which both leaders consulted over the matter of the distribution of party tickets ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Lashing out at the coalition government, Khan said, “The sea of the people has left the government in shock. The elections will happen at any cost despite the uproar of the inept government.” He went on to say that his party and the masses are ready to pour onto the streets in a bid to protect the judiciary and ensure the supremacy of the constitution. Clearing the air over holding the election rallies ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Khan said, “We are going to stage election rallies after Eidul Fitr”.