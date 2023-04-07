NSC meets today to mull ‘course of action’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) – the country’s top security body comprising civil and military leadership – to discuss the “ongoing situation” as the government locks horns with the Supreme Court over the election verdict, a private TV channel reported. Reports said the NSC would meet today at the PM House during which the country’s prevailing situation will be discussed and decisions will be taken regarding the course of action to be taken by the government. According to sources, the meeting will be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), heads of armed forces, federal ministers for defence, finance and information and senior military leadership. The meeting is convened as the nation passes through serious economic and political crises compounded by the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging delay in elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution against the top court’s declaration that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections in Punjab was “illegal”. The three-member bench – headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan – had also fixed May 14 as the date for the poll in the province. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi presented the resolution before the National Assembly after it was prepared by the coalition parties of the incumbent government.