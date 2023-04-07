COAS vows to defend country’s sovereignty

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Thursday the Pakistan Army was committed to defending sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threats.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) where he was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations. He also met officers and troops on the forward positions.

“The army chief emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.” He also appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale,” reads an ISPR statement.

The COAS further said the army was determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and sought resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

Earlier on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz.